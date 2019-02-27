Photo: Paul Pogba sporting peroxide blonde hair for Crystal Palace game

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had a drastic change of look for this evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The World Cup winner arrived at Selhurst Park sporting closely cropped peroxide blonde hair.

Pogba is no strange to frequently changing his hairdo and dyeing it various different colours, but he has been relatively conservative in that regard in recent months.

That’s all changed with the unveiling of his Slim Shady look for tonight’s match.