Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hangs out with Ian Wright

There was a meeting of Arsenal strikers past and present at London Colney today.

Legendary Gunners goalscorer Ian Wright was at his former club’s training ground today.

He was hanging out with the current star of the Arsenal attack, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international was clearly impressed with Wrighty’s wardrobe choices for their meeting.

Wright, aged 55, scored 185 goals in 288 games for the Gunners between 1991 and 1998. Aubameyang, aged 29, is on 28 goals after 44 appearances to date for the north Londoners.