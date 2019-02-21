Photo: Rio Ferdinand alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man Utd train ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was on the training ground at Carrington as his old team prepare to face Liverpool in this weekend’s Premier League clash.

Ferdinand stood alongside his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the current crop of players were put through their paces on the training ground.

The pair appeared to be sharing a joke as they oversaw the session. Ferdinand was standing with a ball at his feet, though his attire suggests he was there in his role as a TV pundit rather than to take an active role in the session.

Ferdinand, aged 40, joined United in 2002 and spent five seasons as Solskjaer’s team-mate until the Norwegian’s retirement. They won two Premier League titles together.