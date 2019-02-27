Photo: Rob Holding working in the gym

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has shared a photo showing him at work in the gym at London Colney as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old ruptured the ACL of his left knee in December 2018 and has been ruled out for the season.

But he appears to be progressing well in his rehab.

He celebrated the return of concentration face, complete the sticking out tongue, as he worked out in the gym.