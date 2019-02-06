Photo: Xherdan Shaqiri’s shows off his new boots

Liverpool attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has posted on social media to show off his new boots.

The Switzerland international, aged 27, will be wearing charcoal grey and yellow Nike Mercurial Superfly 6 boots for the upcoming matches.

Shaqiri’s boots are personalised with the Swiss flag, as well as those of Kosovo and Albanian in recognition of his place of birth and ethnic heritage.

The footwear also features the name of his sister Medina, and XS91 in recognition of his initials and year of birth.