Photos: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool team-mates training in Marbella

Liverpool have taken part in a first training session in Marbella this afternoon.

The Reds flew to Spain yesterday for a warm weather training camp ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich next Tuesday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain trained with his team-mates as he nears a return from his ACL injury.

One notable absentee from today’s session was the sunshine, though Marbella is presumably still a good bit warmer than Merseyside today.

You can see below a selection of photos from today’s training session.