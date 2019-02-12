Photos: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool team-mates training in Marbella
Liverpool have taken part in a first training session in Marbella this afternoon.
The Reds flew to Spain yesterday for a warm weather training camp ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich next Tuesday.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain trained with his team-mates as he nears a return from his ACL injury.
One notable absentee from today’s session was the sunshine, though Marbella is presumably still a good bit warmer than Merseyside today.
You can see below a selection of photos from today’s training session.
