Photos: Danny Welbeck in Dubai
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has been spending time in Dubai as he recovers from the horrific broken ankle he suffered in the Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon in November.
The England international, aged 28, did not appear to have missed too much gym activity while sidelined. Indeed he shared a photo of him working out at his hotel.
He also took the opportunity to meet young Arsenal fans during his time in the Middle East.
Nice few days in Dubai… Batteries recharged 🔋 Time to step it up! Let’s get it 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/OaucUzwUHT
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) February 18, 2019