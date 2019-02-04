Photos: Harry Kane at the Super Bowl
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s current ankle injury might be a big disruption for his and Spurs’ seasons, but it did present him with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.
The England international is a big NFL fan and was in Atlanta last night to see his team, the New York Patriots, beat the LA Rams 12-3.
Kane shared a series of photos from his big night out on social media. You can see them below.
Let’s go @Patriots ! #SuperBowl #SBLlll pic.twitter.com/21ibbvdQnU
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 3, 2019
A honour to meet @Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the Super Bowl 🏈🙌 #SuperBowl #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/9WSxeovIyc
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 3, 2019
Great to have a pre Super Bowl catch up with @JJWatt 🏈 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/fTCiS5Kv3p
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 3, 2019
Got to meet @HKane thanks @timthetatman for the photo pic.twitter.com/H2TuB3bm9c
— Ninja (@Ninja) February 4, 2019
Bro super dope to meet @HKane thanks @Ninja for the photo pic.twitter.com/K0SHxzViDd
— timthetatman (@timthetatman) February 4, 2019
Great to meet @Ninja at #SuperBowl 👍 pic.twitter.com/2JKpCGVaZO
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2019
Unbelievable!!! @patriots win! Super Bowl champions!! #SuperBowl #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/UbBQR86g9c
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2019