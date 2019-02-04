Photos: Harry Kane at the Super Bowl

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s current ankle injury might be a big disruption for his and Spurs’ seasons, but it did present him with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.

The England international is a big NFL fan and was in Atlanta last night to see his team, the New York Patriots, beat the LA Rams 12-3.

Kane shared a series of photos from his big night out on social media. You can see them below.