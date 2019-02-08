Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Bournemouth game

Liverpool’s players have been training at Melwood today as they prepare to face Bournemouth in tomorrow’s Premier League game.

The Reds have relinquished their place at the top of the Premier League table – albeit with a game in hand – following Monday night’s draw at West Ham United, and Manchester City’s subsequent victory over Everton.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will be keen to get three points on the board against the Cherries before City host Chelsea on Sunday.

You can see Liverpool’s players in today’s session in the photos below.

The hard work continues. 👊 pic.twitter.com/lQeN63zVyK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019

All smiles from Mo. 😃❤ pic.twitter.com/pfAK0Qh2Qi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019