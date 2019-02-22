Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Man Utd game

Liverpool have been training at Melwood this afternoon as they prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds travel to Manchester with the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was all smiles as he nears a return to fitness from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Defender Virgil van Dijk will be back after serving a Champions League suspension in midweek.

You can see below a selection of photos from today’s training session.