Photos: Man Utd shirts hanging in the dressing room ahead of PSG clash
This was the scene that awaited the Manchester United players when they arrived to the home dressing room at Old Trafford for this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
United’s shirts were hanging neatly around the edge of the room, as was a pennant for captain Ashley Young to present to PSG counterpart Thiago Silva ahead of kick-off.
The big match gets underway at 8pm, by which time all these shirts will be on the backs of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.
