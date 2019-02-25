Photos: Spurs training ahead of Chelsea clash
Tottenham Hotspur were back at work on the training ground at Hotspur Way today as they prepare to face Chelsea in Wednesday’s Premier League game.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will travel to Stamford Bridge hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Burnley last weekend and attempt to recover their title challenge.
You can see below a selection of photos of Spurs players training earlier today. Among those in action was striker Harry Kane, who made a goalscoring return from his six-week injury layoff at Turf Moor.
Got to put the weekend behind us and got two big games this week to do that. #COYS pic.twitter.com/CiJkWkA76V
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 25, 2019
Big week ahead! 💪🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/DsG9KiotQJ
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 25, 2019
🎾 Football tennis at Hotspur Way! ⚽#COYS pic.twitter.com/hINLkQog4M
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 25, 2019
Getting set for Stamford Bridge 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/0XqKspRIJp
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 25, 2019