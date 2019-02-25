Photos: Spurs training ahead of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur were back at work on the training ground at Hotspur Way today as they prepare to face Chelsea in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will travel to Stamford Bridge hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Burnley last weekend and attempt to recover their title challenge.

You can see below a selection of photos of Spurs players training earlier today. Among those in action was striker Harry Kane, who made a goalscoring return from his six-week injury layoff at Turf Moor.