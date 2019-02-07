RB Leipzig have had enough of Arsenal fans

RB Leipzig seem to be getting pretty fed up of Arsenal fans on social media.

The Bundesliga side’s official Twitter account has bemoaned being inundated by tweets from Gooners demanding that they play on-loan Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe – even if they don’t have a match.

The @RBLeipzig_EN account suggested that the noise being generated by the campaign for Smith Rowe to get playing time is louder than a jet engine or a shotgun blast.