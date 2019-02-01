RB Leipzig impressed with what they’ve seen of Emile Smith Rowe
German side RB Leipzig are impressed with that they have seen so far of on-loan Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe.
In the wake of the 18-year-old’s arrival yesterday, the Bundesliga outfit started digging through the archive footage to find out a bit more about their new signing. And they were pleased with with they discovered.
Posting footage of an incredible goal Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal Under-18s against Norwich City in 2017, Leipzig’s official Twitter account wrote: “Just found out that our new signing @emilesmithrowe has this in his locker.”
Just found out that our new signing @emilesmithrowe has this in his locker 😳
We can't wait to see him in action soon! 😄
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen (📽️ @Arsenal) pic.twitter.com/8IPrbfs76V
— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 31, 2019