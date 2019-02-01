RB Leipzig impressed with what they’ve seen of Emile Smith Rowe

German side RB Leipzig are impressed with that they have seen so far of on-loan Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

In the wake of the 18-year-old’s arrival yesterday, the Bundesliga outfit started digging through the archive footage to find out a bit more about their new signing. And they were pleased with with they discovered.

Posting footage of an incredible goal Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal Under-18s against Norwich City in 2017, Leipzig’s official Twitter account wrote: “Just found out that our new signing @emilesmithrowe has this in his locker.”