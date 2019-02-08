Rhodri Giggs takes aim at Man Utd legend Ryan in new advert

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is the target of a new advert starring his brother Rhodri.

The Wales manager infamously had a long-running affair with his sister-in-law Natasha, Rhodri’s wife, which came to light in 2011.

Rhodri has now shot back by signing up an ambassador for Paddy Power under the tagline: “Loyalty is dead. Live for rewards.”

A launch advert featuring cuts very close to the bone. Rhodri is seen drinking in the Prince of Wales pub, where Wandering Cock craft ale is being served.

He also walks past Giggs and Gary Neville’s failed Mahiki tiki bar, which closed last year.

The less famous Giggs is seen smirking when a TV commentator suggests questions will be asked of the manager after a Wales defeat. He also drinks from a blue-and-white City emblazoned mug and is reading a newspaper with a headline about a United legend being overlooked for his dream job.