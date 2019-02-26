Roberto Firmino injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a positive injury update on striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international was forced off during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United. Firmino sustained an ankle injury and had to be substituted after 31 minutes of play at Old Trafford.

He looked set for a spell on the sidelines and appeared likely to miss some of the Reds’ important upcoming fixtures.

But the injury is not as bad as first thought and Firmino is in contention to feature in tomorrow evening’s Premier League game against Watford.

But he indicated that he might err on the side of caution and keep his first-choice centre forward back for Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

Klopp told his pre-match press conference: “He looks good, we were obviously lucky. It is not as serious as we thought in the first moment – if Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch it is always a bad sign because he’s a pretty hard boy.

“We play tomorrow and it will be very close for that, but there’s a big chance for the derby [on Sunday].

“Because it’s Bobby, I would say ‘yes [there is a chance for Watford]’, but I don’t know if I would use that chance because we played Sunday and then Wednesday immediately.

“Writing Bobby off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quick.”

Daniel Sturridge replaced Firmino during the United game and will be in line to start against the Hornets tomorrow evening.

Divock Origi is the other option for the Reds, who are on the hunt for goals after back-to-back goalless draws.