Roberto Firmino misses Liverpool training ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has not participated in the final training session before tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich.

The Reds were put through their paces in front of the media at Melwood this afternoon, but Brazil international Firmino was nowhere to be seen.

His absence will raise fears that he is not available to feature at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Firmino, aged 27, has scored two goals in six games in the Champions League so far this season, and scored 11 goals in 15 games on Liverpool’s run to the final last season.

Jurgen Klopp also looks set to be without centre-back Dejan Lovren, who also missed today’s session. The Reds boss had indicated it was touch-and-go whether the Croatia international would shake off his hamstring injury in time to be involved. The fact he still hasn’t trained the day before the game suggests that he hasn’t fully overcome his injury.