Saudi Arabia denies prince Mohammed Bin Salman is planning Man Utd takeover

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is not plotting to buy Manchester United, according to his media minister.

Reports in The Sun over the weekend suggested that he is lining up a £3.8bn takeover of the Old Trafford club.

But media minister Turki al-Shabanah took to social media to dampen the speculation. He admitted that the country’s sovereign wealth fund had been in talks with United, but said this related to a sponsorship opportunity that failed to materialise and not a takeover.

He wrote: “Reports claiming that HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman intends on buying @ManUtd are completely false. Manchester United held a meeting with @PIFSaudi to discuss sponsorship opportunity. No deal has been materialized.”

Prince bin Salman was appointed Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in 2017.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since the Americans bought the club for £790m in 2005.