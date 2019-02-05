‘Scared’ Hector Bellerin shares video diary he recorded after being injured against Chelsea

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that he is making a video diary to document his recovery from his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Spain international is intending to vlog about his rehabilitation process and his mindset as he fights back to fitness. He says he hopes to make something positive out of negative situation.

Bellerin has just published the first installment of the video diary, which was recorded shortly after he sustained the injury during last month’s Premier League win over Bournemouth.

[Hector Bellerin’s Spring/Summer 2019 Lookbook]

He did not know the extent of the injury at the time of making the video, but accepts that it’s going to be serious and realises that he will probably need surgery. He admits in the video that he is scared about the prospect of surgery.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Bellerin said: “On the night of the game against Chelsea I started a video diary. Wanted to share with you all my mindset at the time. Over the next few months I’ll post a vlog now and then.”