Sir Alex Ferguson and former Man Utd players pay tribute to Eric Harrison

Ex-Manchester United players have been paying tribute to the club’s former youth team coach Eric Harrison, who has died at the age of 81.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was credited with developing United’s Class of ’92 youth team, which included the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Phil Neville, as well as Robbie Savage and Keith Gillespie.

Harrison’s former boss Sir Alex Ferguson and the Class of 92 led the tributes to Harrison.

Ferguson told the BBC: “On a personal level Eric had a wicked dry sense of humour and was straight talking and I admired that in him.

“When I came as manager I was lucky enough to have Eric on the staff as head of youth development, so I got to see the work he did and not just with the Class of 92 but with all the young players.

“He built character and determination in those young players and prepared them for the future. He was a teacher, he gave these players a path, a choice and he only did that through his own hard work and sacrifice.

“He was able to impart that education to the young which made him one of the greatest coaches of our time.”

We’ve lost our mentor , our coach and the man who made us. He taught us how to play , how to never give up , how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. Eric we owe you everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iv0uisTGCl — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 14, 2019

Such sad news to hear about my former youth coach Eric Harrison’s passing. A born WINNER which he installed in all his players RIP Eric — Norman Whiteside (@NormanWhiteside) February 14, 2019

Devastated to hear the news about Eric. A special man who taught me the fundamentals of what it took to become a professional football player at a young age. Thoughts are with his family https://t.co/BoDU9FH8tw — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) February 14, 2019

Eric Harrison wasn't just a great coach in the development of many players, he was also a great man who guided young people and helped shape the lives of many more, thanks for everything Eric — Chris Casper (@ChrisCasper1) February 14, 2019

Such sad news to hear of Eric Harrison’s passing-he was an integral part of my education-not only in football but life in general-hard work, commitment and respect. A brilliant mentor to whom I owe-as others before and after me do-so much. Thank you Eric, may you rest in peace xx — Ben Thornley (@benthorn30) February 14, 2019

Such sad news to hear of Eric Harrison’s passing- Eric was a massive part of my education,not only in football but life in general-hard work, desire ,commitment and respect. He built character and determination in all of us , he was a great coach and a great man ❤️ I’ll never — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) February 14, 2019