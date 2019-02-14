Skip to main content

Sir Alex Ferguson and former Man Utd players pay tribute to Eric Harrison

Ex-Manchester United players have been paying tribute to the club’s former youth team coach Eric Harrison, who has died at the age of 81.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was credited with developing United’s Class of ’92 youth team, which included the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Phil Neville, as well as Robbie Savage and Keith Gillespie.

Harrison’s former boss Sir Alex Ferguson and the Class of 92 led the tributes to Harrison.

Ferguson told the BBC: “On a personal level Eric had a wicked dry sense of humour and was straight talking and I admired that in him.

“When I came as manager I was lucky enough to have Eric on the staff as head of youth development, so I got to see the work he did and not just with the Class of 92 but with all the young players.

“He built character and determination in those young players and prepared them for the future. He was a teacher, he gave these players a path, a choice and he only did that through his own hard work and sacrifice.

“He was able to impart that education to the young which made him one of the greatest coaches of our time.”

We’ve lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us. He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. He was always watching and always with us everytime we played, I can still hear him telling me NO MORE HOLLYWOOD PASSES. I can still see him as we played on The Cliff training ground looking down on us either with a proud smile or a loud bang of his fist on the window knowing any minute he would be on his way down to probably advise me in the most polite way to stop playing those passes. More importantly he made us understand how to work hard and respect each other and not just on the pitch. We won’t forget the life lessons he gave us. Eric we love you and owe you everything. ❤ Gary, Phil, Ryan, Paul, Nicky and David.

