Solskjaer confirms three Man Utd youngster who will get their chance during injury crisis

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has name-checked three of the club’s youngsters who are set to get their chance to impress during the current injury crisis.

The Red Devils head into tomorrow’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace with up to nine first-team players missing through injury and illness.

Solskjaer has indicated that Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner will be involved in his squad for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, he indicated what each of the starlets would bring to the group and declared that they are all ready to make the step up.

He said: “The kids are joining in [training] today. They’ll be involved in the squad.”

The Norwegian coach added: “They have been part of our training for long time. Angel been successful with England Under-17s with Sancho, Foden, Hudson-Odoi.

“Garner is a Michael Carrick but he’s 20 years younger. Chongy will be taking people on. They are ready.”

Gomes, aged 18, made his first-team debut in May 2017 when he replaced Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute of a home win over Crystal Palace on the final days of the 2016/17 season.

Chong, aged 19, joined United from Feyenoord in 2016. He made his senior debut in the FA Cup win over Reading last month.

Garner, aged 17, was in the squad for the Reading game, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.