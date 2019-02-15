Solskjaer says Chelsea could have scored 2 or 3 against Man City

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons Chelsea’s 6-0 defeat at Manchester City could have been much closer.

The Norwegian was at the Etihad Stadium last weekend to watch Maurizio Sarri’s side getting thrashed by Pep Guardiola’s champions last weekend ahead of United’s trip to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup fifth round tie on Monday evening.

Solskjaer says City were clinical and that Chelsea could have scored two or three goals of their own to make the scoreline much closer. He is expecting a tough test when his side face the Blues.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, he said: “I went to see them against Manchester City and City were clinical of course, but [Chelsea] have some fantastic players as well — they could have easily scored two or three in that game. They will be a tough team to play.”

United are seeking to bounce back from their first defeat of Solskjaer’s tenure. They were unbeaten under the interim boss until Tuesday night’s 0-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford and will be keen to avoid back-to-back losses, particularly since the FA Cup now offers their best chance of silverware this season.