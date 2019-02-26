Solskjaer tells big-money signings to step-up during Man Utd injury crisis

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged big-money signings Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to step up to the plate during the current injury crisis.

The Red Devils go into tomorrow’s Premier League game at Crystal Palace with up to nine senior players absent.

Lukaku, aged 25, joined from Everton for £75m in 2017, while Sanchez arrived from arrived from Arsenal in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

Both players have struggled to make their mark and have mainly been on the bench in recent months.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Solskjaer said of Lukaku and Sanchez: “It’s a chance for them to play to their potential. Reputation is one thing, the potential is high and I’m sure that because the two of them are good mates, they link up well together, so this might be a chance for them two to find some form and give a selection headache for when everyone gets fit again.

“Rom created our two biggest chances against Liverpool. It’s a different position for him, I know, because Rashy’s injury meant we had to rely on him standing up there and running in behind – he couldn’t do too much defending work – so Rom’s attitude and work rate was fantastic and the two chances – Jesse’s and Chris at the end – was Rom’s doing.

“They linked up between them against Arsenal in the FA Cup so hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up.”

Sanchez, aged 30, has just one Premier League goal in 15 appearances so far this season. He has scored just five goals in 39 games in all competitions since arriving at Old Trafford over a year ago.

Lukaku has nine goals in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this term. Solskjaer has favoured Marcus Rashford as his striker since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.