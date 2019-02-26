Spurs confirm midfielder is out of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that midfielder Eric Dier will miss tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The England international, aged 25, is struggling with tonsillitis and his illness will prevent him from featuring against the Blues.

Dier has had a bad run with illnesses, having missed games due to appendicitis earlier this season.

Spurs also confirmed that Dele Alli is continuing his recovery from his hamstring injury. A social media posts said Alli is continuing his rehabiliation on the training pitch and is progressing well.

The 22-year-old will also miss the Chelsea game. After sustaining his injury against Fulham last month, he was scheduled to return to full training in March.