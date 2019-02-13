Spurs players look ahead of Borussia Dortmund game
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been looking ahead to this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.
A handful of members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad took to social media in the build-up to the game to share photos of yesterday’s final training sessions at Hotspur Way.
Striker Fernando Llorente’s and defender Juan Foyth declared their focus on the Dortmund game, while midfielder Moussa Sissoko called it a big match.
Here’s what they had to say.
Focus on tomorrow’s game 💪🏻👊🏻 #UCL #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/mCV8RrCDYq
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) February 12, 2019
Preparation for a Big match tomorrow 👊🏿 #UCL #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/Tpvk5Gljjh
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 12, 2019
Concentrados para el partido de mañana 🙌🏼
We are focus on tomorrow’s game 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/554Fdnz8U6
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) February 12, 2019