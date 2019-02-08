Spurs players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been paying tribute to Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala after his death was confirmed.

Dorset Police confirmed last night that the body recovered from a plane wreckage in the English Channel late on Wednesday was that of the Argentine player.

The Bluebirds’ club record signing, aged 28, had been missing since the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared from radars on January 21.

Spurs players paid their tributes after it was confirmed that Sala died in the crash.