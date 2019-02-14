Toby Alderweireld trolls LWF Jan Vertonghen after Borussia Dortmund heroics

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has poked fun at his centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen for ditching him and pursuing a new career as a left-winger.

Vertonghen was deployed as a left wing-back in last night’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, and frequently found himself bombing deep in Dortmund territory.

He ended the evening with one goal and one assist to help Spurs to a 3-0 victory in their last-16 first leg.

Alderweireld was impressed by his Belgian compatriot’s effort.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bro, thought you were my CB partner?? Why you now a LWF?? What a performance @JanVertonghen.”