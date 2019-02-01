Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to training ahead of Bournemouth game

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to full training next week, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The England international has been sidelined since injuring his knee last month.

While he is out of contention for this Monday night’s game against West Ham United, Alexander-Arnold could be available to Klopp for the encounter with Bournemouth on February 9.

Ironically, the Cherries could name the Reds’ former third-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne in their team for the game. Clyne’s departure from Anfield at the start of January came just as injuries to Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez left Klopp without any recognised options at right-back.

Midfielders James Milner and Jordan Henderson have filled in for Alexander-Arnold in the past couple of games, so the Reds will be keen to welcome the youngster back as soon as possible.

Speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Klopp said: “No return date for Joe. Trent is getting better and better and better.

“He is really close and I hope he is in full training next week, but not for Monday.”

Klopp also revealed that he is not expecting Gomez to be fit in time to feature in the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich later this month.