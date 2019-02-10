Tweet: Davinson Sanchez reacts to scoring his first Spurs goal

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez scored his first goal to the club to help Mauricio Pochettino’s side to victory over Leicester City today.

The Colombia international, aged 22, scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win for Spurs.

Sanchez, signed from Ajax in a deal worth up to £42m in 2017, was making his 66th appearance for the north Londoners but had never previously got on the scoresheet.

Reacting to scoring his first Spurs, Sanchez wrote on Twitter: “Very happy to score my first goal for the club. Great victory.”