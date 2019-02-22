Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate reaching Europa League last-16

Arsenal overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit to beat BATE Borisov and book their place in the Europa League last-16.

Zakhar Volkov’s own goal, and goals from defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, saw the Gunners record a 3-0 win in their last-32 second leg.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reactions to the game and progressing to the next round.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Such a good feeling to stand on the pitch again 🙌🏽🔥 Great performance from the whole team overall 👊🏽#YaGunnersYa #UEL #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/94248wa2uf — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 21, 2019