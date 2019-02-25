Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Southampton

Arsenal moved back into the top four with a 2-0 win over Southampton yesterday afternoon.

The Gunners go their work done early, with Alexandre Lacazette opening the scoring after six minutes and Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding the second goal on 17 minutes.

That gave Unai Emery’s side all three points and ensured they took advantage of Manchester United being held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool.

Since the final whistle, the Arsenal players have been giving their thoughts on the game via social media. Here’s what they had to say.

Such a nice victory in front of our amazing supporters at our home!

Great! ¡Qué bonita victoria frente a nuestros increíbles hinchas en nuestra casa!

¡Genial! #ComeOnGunners #LT11 ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TQnc2LwX2X — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) February 24, 2019

Home win today in the sun, another important 3 points. See you Wednesday pic.twitter.com/e3rucs3d3N — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 24, 2019

Thank You Lord pic.twitter.com/8mnrCCKff9 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) February 24, 2019