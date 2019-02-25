Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Southampton
Arsenal moved back into the top four with a 2-0 win over Southampton yesterday afternoon.
The Gunners go their work done early, with Alexandre Lacazette opening the scoring after six minutes and Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding the second goal on 17 minutes.
That gave Unai Emery’s side all three points and ensured they took advantage of Manchester United being held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool.
Since the final whistle, the Arsenal players have been giving their thoughts on the game via social media. Here’s what they had to say.
Sun ☀️ 1 Goal ⚽️
Clean Sheet ⚔️
3 pts ✔️
Great Supports #Laca #coyg #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/670fcuPfqt
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 24, 2019
️⚽️ #MickiMagic
It’s an important three points and now we have to be focused against Bournemouth. We’re going to fight until the end @Arsenal @premierleague #coyg #mkhitaryan #mkhi #micki pic.twitter.com/uhMfHLoJZy
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 24, 2019
Such a nice victory in front of our amazing supporters at our home!
Great!
¡Qué bonita victoria frente a nuestros increíbles hinchas en nuestra casa!
¡Genial! #ComeOnGunners #LT11 ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TQnc2LwX2X
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) February 24, 2019
⚪ Home streak is on See you again on Wednesday, #Gooners! #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/r6vqu21CXh
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) February 24, 2019
Three points ✅ Clean Sheet ✅ Perfect Sunday at our house! #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/AQjUanbWvu
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 24, 2019
3 more points for us at the Emirates! ⚽ See you again on Wednesday. Enjoy the rest of the weekend Gooners! ❤✌ #YaGunnersYa #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/j0BRvKQEIB
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 24, 2019
Home win today in the sun, another important 3 points. See you Wednesday pic.twitter.com/e3rucs3d3N
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 24, 2019
Thank You Lord pic.twitter.com/8mnrCCKff9
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) February 24, 2019
Thanks @HenrikhMkh. I would like to return the compliment to you, the whole team and our amazing supporters @Arsenal! https://t.co/5JQ14wHit3
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) February 24, 2019
3 Points ✌#WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Kz7kwa7b0W
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) February 24, 2019