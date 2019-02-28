Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Bournemouth

Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 in last night’s Premier League.

The Gunners had five different goalscorers as they coasted to victory over the Cherries.

Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were all on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on their big win and securing three points to keep them in the top four.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Great team performance tonight! 5 ⭐️! @HenrikhMkh MOM for me! and made up for @carljenkinson, getting himself back out there! Hard work pays off #ARSBOU #COYG — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) February 27, 2019