Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Bournemouth
Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 in last night’s Premier League.
The Gunners had five different goalscorers as they coasted to victory over the Cherries.
Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were all on the scoresheet.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on their big win and securing three points to keep them in the top four.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
#YaGunnersYa Five-Star team performance tonight! Happy for everyone at the club and for all the fans! #WeAreTheArsenal #M1Ö #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rL5ZuWUw3C
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 27, 2019
C R E A T I V I TY & V I S I ON@Arsenal @MesutOzil1088 #mkhitaryan #COYG pic.twitter.com/sVEPFo4w1s
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 27, 2019
⚽️️️ #ARSBOU @Arsenal #Mkhitaryan #MickiMagic pic.twitter.com/p5ir4LKcRw
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 27, 2019
Midweek success Shoutout to this man shining again tonight @MesutOzil1088 Now bring on Saturday! #YaGunnersYa #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Uq60Zj2NhX
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) February 27, 2019
Great team performance tonight! 5 ⭐️! @HenrikhMkh MOM for me! and made up for @carljenkinson, getting himself back out there! Hard work pays off #ARSBOU #COYG
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) February 27, 2019
Great Job From All The Team Tonight !! Thanks For The Fans Like Usual !! See You On Saturday #coyg #laca pic.twitter.com/HLFOeapvJn
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 28, 2019
That feeling after yesterday’s game @HenrikhMkh pic.twitter.com/wvrVCafQHR
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 28, 2019