Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 5-0 win over Huddersfield

Chelsea bounced back from their disappointing defeat at Bournemouth in midweek by thrashing Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Blues ran out 5-0 winners, with new signing Gonzalo Higuain scoring his first goals for the club in the rout.

Higuain and Eden Hazard scored two apiece, with defender David Luiz scoring the other.

After the final whistle, some of the Blues’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.