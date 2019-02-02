Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
Chelsea bounced back from their disappointing defeat at Bournemouth in midweek by thrashing Huddersfield Town this afternoon.
The Blues ran out 5-0 winners, with new signing Gonzalo Higuain scoring his first goals for the club in the rout.
Higuain and Eden Hazard scored two apiece, with defender David Luiz scoring the other.
After the final whistle, some of the Blues’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Back on track 💪🏾 Good job from the team today ⚽👍🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC @ChelseaFC
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 2, 2019
Together! 💪 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/syfgYMaA2b
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 2, 2019
Great team performance. Exactly what we needed today 💪🏼🔵 #cmon #blues #CHEHUD @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/3T1Km5BMQu
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 2, 2019
Well done guys!!! Great team performance and three points! 💪🏿⚽️ #CFC #comeonchelsea #W22 #threepoints #premierleague pic.twitter.com/FDDPfLwpQW
— Willian (@willianborges88) February 2, 2019
Good win at home!! We keep going!!@chelseafc 🔵💪 pic.twitter.com/lxPxjT9dr8
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) February 2, 2019
So good to win again with @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZGcRDslnn3
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) February 2, 2019