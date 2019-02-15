Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Malmo

Chelsea recorded a 1-2 away win over Malmo in last night’s Europa League last-32 first leg.

The Blues emerged from Sweden with two away goals and a slender lead to take back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Goals from Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud but Maurizio Sarri’s side in control of the tie, but Anders Christiansen pulled a goal back in the 80th minute.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.