Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs
Chelsea bounced back from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City by beating Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last night.
Spanish winger Pedro Rodriguez gave the Blues the lead just shy of the hour-mark, with a Kieran Trippier own goal sealing Spurs’ fate inside the last 10 minutes.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to celebrate a big win over their London rivals.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Three important points grabbed against a tough side. Great job from everyone at The Bridge, team and fans. Come on Blues! 💪🏻🔵 / Sumamos tres puntos muy importantes frente a un gran rival. Gran trabajo de todos, equipo y afición. Come on @ChelseaFC ! #CFC #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/sgO5ys6zv2
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 27, 2019
😃👍🏻🔵 @premierleague #MOTM ! #CHETOT #CFC pic.twitter.com/S6E0W0lgy0
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 27, 2019
TOGETHER 💙 pic.twitter.com/sBPyfFBuO1
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 27, 2019
How badly we needed this victory! 🙌🏾 Great fight team!!! 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHETOT @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/6hAezjR9E2
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 27, 2019