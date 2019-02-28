Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Chelsea bounced back from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City by beating Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last night.

Spanish winger Pedro Rodriguez gave the Blues the lead just shy of the hour-mark, with a Kieran Trippier own goal sealing Spurs’ fate inside the last 10 minutes.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to celebrate a big win over their London rivals.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.