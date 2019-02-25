Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City

Chelsea’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Having lost 6-0 to the same opponents earlier this month, Maurizio Sarri’s side manage to prevent Pep Guardiola’s team scoring for 120 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

But it still proved to be a fruitless day, with City winning the penalty shootout.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about a disappointing trip to Wembley as they failed to secure the silverware.