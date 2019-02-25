Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City
Chelsea’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.
Having lost 6-0 to the same opponents earlier this month, Maurizio Sarri’s side manage to prevent Pep Guardiola’s team scoring for 120 minutes on Sunday afternoon.
But it still proved to be a fruitless day, with City winning the penalty shootout.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about a disappointing trip to Wembley as they failed to secure the silverware.
Painful defeat. We showed a good match and gave everything over 120 minutes, but it wasn't meant to be. We have to build on this performance now. Chin up and push on! 👊🏾 Thx for today's support at Wembley! #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle #CHEMCI @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/VNVigZyuUV
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 24, 2019
Unfortunately, we were not able to win the title but I can only say thank you for all the support today. Let's keep working together! #CarabaoCup #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/tWJCYYWmwJ
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) February 24, 2019
It’s been a pity that we could not get the Title. All the team made a great effort. Thanks to all our fans for their fantastic support. Come on @ChelseaFC! / Una pena no haber conseguido el título. Gran esfuerzo de todo el equipo. Gracias a todos los aficionados por el apoyo #CFC pic.twitter.com/2oFn0wODwL
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 25, 2019