Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League last-16

Chelsea are through to the Europa League last-16 after a 5-1 aggregate win over Malmo in their last-32 tie.

The Blues followed up last week’s 1-2 win in Sweden with a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last night. Second-half goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi saw Maurizio Sarri’s side progress comfortably.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to their win and going through to the next round. Here’s what they had to say.