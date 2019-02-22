Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League last-16
Chelsea are through to the Europa League last-16 after a 5-1 aggregate win over Malmo in their last-32 tie.
The Blues followed up last week’s 1-2 win in Sweden with a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last night. Second-half goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi saw Maurizio Sarri’s side progress comfortably.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to their win and going through to the next round. Here’s what they had to say.
✌🏿Let's go to the next round! Thanks for the support today! Come on Blues! 💪🏿⚽️ #uefaeuropeleague #cfc #comeonchelsea #W22 pic.twitter.com/kqSvyvAlcU
— Willian (@willianborges88) February 21, 2019
Next round ✅⚽ Joining the Europa League last 16 👊🏾 #cleansheet #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/hVdK9NQeYy
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 21, 2019
Well done guys! Let’s go to the next round! #EP33 #CHEMAL #CFC pic.twitter.com/K0zaH9tiXb
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) February 21, 2019
It's good to be back! 🔵 On to the next round! 💪🏾 #UEL pic.twitter.com/xPM6I5dsRK
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) February 21, 2019