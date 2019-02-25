Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-0 draw at Man Utd

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table, but were unable to secure all three points against Manchester United yesterday afternoon.

The fierce rivals played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. The general theme was one of frustration at being unable to get the win, but consolation in having moved a point clear of Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say.

Wanted more – but the point puts us back on 🔝🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rlCwIyMJjF — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 24, 2019

Could’ve been a better result but we’re taking home a very valuable point against a tough opponent and we’re back at the top of the table. 👊🏾 A big thanks to all travelling supporters! 🙏🏾🔴 #YNWA #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/UpBVufcTmF — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 24, 2019