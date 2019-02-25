Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-0 draw at Man Utd

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table, but were unable to secure all three points against Manchester United yesterday afternoon.

The fierce rivals played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. The general theme was one of frustration at being unable to get the win, but consolation in having moved a point clear of Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say.