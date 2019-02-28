Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Watford

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media after thrashing Watford at Anfield last night.

Braces for Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk either side of Divock Origi’s goal gave the Reds a 5-0 victory and saw them get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws.

The three points ensured they stay one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about their comfortable win over the Hornets.