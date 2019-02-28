Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Watford
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media after thrashing Watford at Anfield last night.
Braces for Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk either side of Divock Origi’s goal gave the Reds a 5-0 victory and saw them get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws.
The three points ensured they stay one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about their comfortable win over the Hornets.
3 points, two goals & clean sheet! It was a good evening✌️ pic.twitter.com/WmPG5NM0Sn
Great victory, boys. Massive performance! Let's keep going. 💪🏾👊🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/tBGQ0wApkW
Brilliant performance tonight! These two on flames 🙌 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/scpS3DzIoA
What a match!! 🙌🏾 Great team performance and amazing Anfield crowd! 👊🏾 Sadio, @DivockOrigi & @VirgilvDijk 👀… unreal pic.twitter.com/yh3CWOB8o4
Proud to be the Scouser in this team
Thank you for my song 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/goDwPmukjG
👊🏻 Good team performance…
3️⃣ points… and
2️⃣ goals for the Rolls Royce! 👀#YNWA #keepbringingthenoise pic.twitter.com/xqnOxL5PM3
Clean sheet ✅
Top of the league ✅
Five goals ✅
A perfect night at Anfield #YNWA pic.twitter.com/agNUWF9mcO
