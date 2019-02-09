Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on their win over Bournemouth

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable win over Bournemouth this afternoon.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds coast to all three point at Anfield and bounce back from back-to-back draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.

After the final whistle, Jurgen Klopp’s players took to social media to give their reaction to their victory over the Cherries.

Here’s what they had to say.

Great win boys💪🏼

