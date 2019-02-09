Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on their win over Bournemouth
Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable win over Bournemouth this afternoon.
Goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds coast to all three point at Anfield and bounce back from back-to-back draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.
After the final whistle, Jurgen Klopp’s players took to social media to give their reaction to their victory over the Cherries.
Here’s what they had to say.
Big performances on & off the pitch today 🙌🏻 🔝#anfieldbouncing#bringthenoise pic.twitter.com/dIT2d3QuzO
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 9, 2019
Great victory, boys. Our fight continues! #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rAhM3ACKbO
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) February 9, 2019
Good to be back! The fight continues 💪🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/DD7EHKIHTU
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) February 9, 2019
Back to our best today!
3 goals
Clean sheet
3 points
Thank you for your support today 🔝 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5w184u5p0c
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 9, 2019
Reds Back on TOP! 🔴🔴🔴 Glad to be back and score my 2nd goal of the season. Also very proud to be rewarded as Man of The Match!! Thanks for all the support 🙏😃💪🏽#LIVBOU #LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/hiMKwz7Hwt
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 9, 2019
Great to get back to winning ways, and even better that we did it with a clean sheet! #YNWA 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GzYPVB5S0x
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) February 9, 2019