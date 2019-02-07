Tweets and Photos: Man City players on beating Everton to go top of the table
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 0-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park last night.
Goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus saw the champions leapfrog Liverpool and go top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more than the Reds.
After the final whistle, the City players to took to social media to react to their victory over the Toffees.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
What a night! What a win! Three points more! Keep going! #AL14 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/wTgBmvvBTv
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) February 6, 2019
Great job tonight guys +3 #comeoncity #alômãe #gratidão #doperi pic.twitter.com/KIfXa8MvBK
— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) February 6, 2019
Teníamos que llevarnos los tres puntos de un campo que siempre es difícil y con mucha actitud los conseguimos//We needed the full 3 points and it's never been an easy task on that turf. It took a lot of mettle but we made it! C'mon, City!! pic.twitter.com/uWfKZCzvhw
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 6, 2019
Great victory! Fighting until the end #wearecity pic.twitter.com/YKJFauhtUz
— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) February 7, 2019
Important win & another clean sheet tonight never easy out there ➕3️⃣ #jobdone @ManCity pic.twitter.com/NucDL6iEtK
— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 6, 2019
Job. Done. pic.twitter.com/ZgEr1P4pJB
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 6, 2019
Massive win tonight! Sunday we go again! Come on @ManCity pic.twitter.com/clK18srYCd
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) February 6, 2019
Hard-fought win ⚽️ #LS19 #inSané @ManCity pic.twitter.com/rQCv25UQFG
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 6, 2019
It's never easy at Goodison Park. But we're taking all points with us! #CmonCity #EVEMCI @mancity @premierleague pic.twitter.com/fOlA2WFUXU
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 6, 2019
3 more points !!! Nice work, guys let's keep going Always focused, we’ll reach our goal even in the toughest battles
⚽ #ManchesterCity #Everton #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/M0ArGoUaF7
— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) February 6, 2019