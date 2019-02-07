Tweets and Photos: Man City players on beating Everton to go top of the table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 0-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park last night.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus saw the champions leapfrog Liverpool and go top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more than the Reds.

After the final whistle, the City players to took to social media to react to their victory over the Toffees.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Teníamos que llevarnos los tres puntos de un campo que siempre es difícil y con mucha actitud los conseguimos//We needed the full 3 points and it's never been an easy task on that turf. It took a lot of mettle but we made it! C'mon, City!! pic.twitter.com/uWfKZCzvhw — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 6, 2019

Important win & another clean sheet tonight never easy out there ➕3️⃣ #jobdone @ManCity pic.twitter.com/NucDL6iEtK — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 6, 2019

Massive win tonight! Sunday we go again! Come on @ManCity pic.twitter.com/clK18srYCd — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) February 6, 2019