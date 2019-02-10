Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to 6-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester City’s players have been giving their thoughts on their 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

The Premier League champions hammered Maurizio Sarri’s Blues to return to the top of the table on goal difference.

A Sergio Aguero hat-trick, two goals for Raheem Sterling and one for Ilkay Gundogan saw Pep Guardiola’s side coast to victory at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Happy about the win, the hat-trick and for matching an all-times record. It's my honour and my pleasure to belong to this FC, with great companions, amazing fans, and being part of this wonderful team. C'mon, City!!! pic.twitter.com/BM17BmERe6 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 10, 2019

now the game is done, good result & hat trick, explain this pls @aguerosergiokun (also can we act like it never happened to me ?) pic.twitter.com/ooMqdwMMPQ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 10, 2019