Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 0-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie.
First-half goals from midfielders Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba secured a place in the quarter-finals for United, who will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round.
You can see what the United players, including goalscorer and man of the match Herrera, had to say about their efforts below.
Fantastic night in London. Onto the next round ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2Og3Ew5DeY
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 18, 2019
Step closer #MUFC pic.twitter.com/C89uGAaB88
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 18, 2019
Bossed it Big P! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/je6Qg94CYy
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 18, 2019
Get in there!! One step closer… #mufc @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7wA3Sa36B4
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 18, 2019
Next round Fans were amazing as always! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5K3sszFxbf
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 18, 2019
Top performance , our away supporters were, as always, magnificent & also nice reception from @ChelseaFC fans . Proud of the team! ⚪️⚫️ @ManUtd @EmiratesFACup #mufc #FACup pic.twitter.com/x0yuv9HHg1
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 18, 2019
That away end on a Monday night in London was an unbelievable effort by the fans. Non-stop singing from warm-up until the final whistle. Oh and the result weren’t bad either pic.twitter.com/OR612WByru
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 18, 2019