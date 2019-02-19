Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 0-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

First-half goals from midfielders Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba secured a place in the quarter-finals for United, who will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round.

You can see what the United players, including goalscorer and man of the match Herrera, had to say about their efforts below.

Fantastic night in London. Onto the next round ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2Og3Ew5DeY — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 18, 2019

Next round Fans were amazing as always! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5K3sszFxbf — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 18, 2019