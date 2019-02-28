Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace
Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 1-3 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.
Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young’s late strike saw the Red Devils – wearing pink on this occasion – extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to celebrate picking up three points against the Eagles.
Here is what they had to say about their efforts.
United +3 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/mGglSoImOt
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 28, 2019
Those away day feelings keep on coming… another great night in London topped off with a rare chance to celebrate scoring in front of our away fans. A big well done to @jgarnerr96 too, that's what this club is all about pic.twitter.com/bidCdWZ3yK
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 28, 2019
Another 3 points on the road ✅ Roll on Saturday! #mufc pic.twitter.com/UEUlk5arjh
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 27, 2019
Rrrrrrrrhhhhh never give up@ManUtd #mufc #daretocreate pic.twitter.com/SJm6TWc2Gb
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 27, 2019
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 27, 2019
Proud moment for me and my family making my @ManUtd debut. Dream come true https://t.co/UTOEaIftqh
— James Garner (@jgarnerr96) February 27, 2019
Congrats bro @jgarnerr96 https://t.co/IRdgvnOULj
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) February 27, 2019
Well deserved my midfield partner ❤️ more to come !! @jgarnerr96 https://t.co/H82raCS9jR
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) February 27, 2019
Red Army https://t.co/bow0L7N60b
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 27, 2019
Another good trip to London… pic.twitter.com/ES9UE8yLQ4
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 27, 2019
Good result tonight, another 3 points! #GGMU @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MzawwgJX4O
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) February 27, 2019