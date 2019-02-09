Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Fulham
Manchester United moved into the top four and maintained their unbeaten record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-3 win over Fulham in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.
A Paul Pogba goal either side of Anthony Martial’s strike secured all three points for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Happy with another win, go team 👊🏾@ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/TNEsOMJlC0
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 9, 2019
Solid match from the team today! Thanks to all of you for the amazing support! 3 Goals, 3 points ✅ 👏🏻 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/V9fb1fbqvk
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 9, 2019
Victory +3⃣
Clean sheet ✅
Seeing Martial’s goal live 😁
Away fans 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ckmxIdx2AX
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 9, 2019
This guy🔥Good day at the cottage! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/n50k8jaau8
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 9, 2019
"Listen @AnthonyMartial, you are very good at playing football, you know that right?" @ManUtd 🔴⚪⚫ #FrenchRonaldo 🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/IHFDDh5WCT
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 9, 2019
Another 3 points on the road ✅ The support today in the Putney End was unbelievable!🔥🗣👹 #mufc pic.twitter.com/3e9MHlVb1y
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 9, 2019
Three massive points for us at Fulham 🔴😉 pic.twitter.com/jgei0O7tkJ
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 9, 2019
Business as usual. Next stop, Champions League 🚏 pic.twitter.com/ONmw89o4JF
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 9, 2019
3 Goals, 3 points ✅ Unbelievable support today, big thanks to the fans that came down! 🔊👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TEHZ1m5OWX
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) February 9, 2019
When you watch the team play like that and listen to the away fans sing non-stop… 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wpDb5DUwG
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 9, 2019