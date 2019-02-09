Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Fulham

Manchester United moved into the top four and maintained their unbeaten record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-3 win over Fulham in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

A Paul Pogba goal either side of Anthony Martial’s strike secured all three points for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Solid match from the team today! Thanks to all of you for the amazing support! 3 Goals, 3 points ✅ 👏🏻 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/V9fb1fbqvk — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 9, 2019

Victory +3⃣

Clean sheet ✅

Seeing Martial’s goal live 😁

Away fans 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ckmxIdx2AX — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 9, 2019

Another 3 points on the road ✅ The support today in the Putney End was unbelievable!🔥🗣👹 #mufc pic.twitter.com/3e9MHlVb1y — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 9, 2019

Three massive points for us at Fulham 🔴😉 pic.twitter.com/jgei0O7tkJ — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 9, 2019

Business as usual. Next stop, Champions League 🚏 pic.twitter.com/ONmw89o4JF — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 9, 2019

3 Goals, 3 points ✅ Unbelievable support today, big thanks to the fans that came down! 🔊👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TEHZ1m5OWX — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) February 9, 2019