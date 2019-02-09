Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Fulham

Manchester United moved into the top four and maintained their unbeaten record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-3 win over Fulham in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

A Paul Pogba goal either side of Anthony Martial’s strike secured all three points for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.