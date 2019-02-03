Tweets and Photos: Man Utd’s players react to beating Leicester
Manchester United got back to winning ways and continued their unbeaten record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-1 win at Leicester City this afternoon.
In-form Marcus Rashford scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after nine minutes.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. The overarching message was that it was a tough game from which they were pleased to get three points. Here’s what they had to say.
+3 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ym7NzWLUfu
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2019
A tough away game today, but 3 points is 3 points ⚽ pic.twitter.com/GZonQXxlD9
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 3, 2019
Important 3 points!! Well done boys pic.twitter.com/dT6gA8pn9k
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 3, 2019
Tough Graft But We Got The Job Done Thats Bro #TeamSpirit #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aat7ARF2p5
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2019
@paulpogba pic.twitter.com/YAQ7f8ShsL
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2019
@ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/eSu4AZ0yJ6
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 3, 2019
A perfect day:
victory ➕3⃣
clean sheet ✅
away fans pic.twitter.com/jBZ79MRW9E
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 3, 2019
A tough match, but we’re headed home with three more points. pic.twitter.com/sSoKa9c5JX
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 3, 2019