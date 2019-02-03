Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd’s players react to beating Leicester

Manchester United got back to winning ways and continued their unbeaten record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-1 win at Leicester City this afternoon.

In-form Marcus Rashford scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after nine minutes.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. The overarching message was that it was a tough game from which they were pleased to get three points. Here’s what they had to say.