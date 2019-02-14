Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur have one foot in the Champions League quarter finals after a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in last night’s last-16 first leg at Wembley.

Goals from Heung-min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente gave Spurs a comfortable lead going into the second leg in Germany.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reactions to a big win.

Here’s what the Spurs stars had to say about their efforts.

What a night 🔥🔥 #COYS #UCL #MS17 pic.twitter.com/CaR3YFZn4K

— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 13, 2019

What a game! Well done lads. God is great! #COYS #UCL

