Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur have one foot in the Champions League quarter finals after a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in last night’s last-16 first leg at Wembley.
Goals from Heung-min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente gave Spurs a comfortable lead going into the second leg in Germany.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reactions to a big win.
Here’s what the Spurs stars had to say about their efforts.
What a night! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/CAMFYGNF1g
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 13, 2019
What a night! 😄⚽️🙌🏻💥 Fantastic result! Thank’s to all the fans for your amazing support! #UCL #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/iMYESBLsHR
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) February 13, 2019
Great performance from the team today 👏🏻👏🏾👏🏿💙 #CL #COYS pic.twitter.com/o7Vm8u2bAb
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) February 13, 2019
What a night 🔥🔥 #COYS #UCL #MS17 pic.twitter.com/CaR3YFZn4K
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 13, 2019
❤️💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/pFEYvDs3Kk
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) February 14, 2019
Amazing by the team tonight! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/IIg8DB1t27
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) February 13, 2019
Unreal second half from the whole team! @JanVertonghen on 🔥🔥🔥 #COYS #UCL https://t.co/RpsTTwUTEc
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 13, 2019
The boys did good tonight!
Wembley was rocking 💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/7JKD5YWp1x
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 13, 2019
Well done, guys!! Great victory! 👏⚽️ Buen partido, muchachos! Gran victoria!! #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/6oQvCGLXq8
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 13, 2019