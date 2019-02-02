Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur left it late to beat Newcastle United in their Premier League game against Newcastle United.
The match was goalless until the 83rd minute, when Heung-min Son popped up with the winning goal. It was the South Korea international’s second goal in two games since returning from the Asian Cup.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to a result that moved them up to second in the table. Here’s what they had to say.
What a way to start this Sonny weekend 😜💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Q7v0zBrXoG
Another big win today 💪🏼 had to be patient but always believed #COYS pic.twitter.com/iVOqPUFyIm
Very important win today. Proud to have played 200 @premierleague games for the club 👍🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/gsFzpX8qBU
Tough win today! 💪🏾 #COYS pic.twitter.com/wrQRbASdwB
…And finally the victory came 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/09TKXgGaKp
Nothing like 3 points on your birthday😅💙 thanks for all the messages #coys
Well played lads another important win 👏 #COYS https://t.co/ZhiJ5M4tWo
Well done, lads!! ➕3️⃣💪 Vamos, muchachos!! #COYS pic.twitter.com/oky07TSmHp
