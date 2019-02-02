Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur left it late to beat Newcastle United in their Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The match was goalless until the 83rd minute, when Heung-min Son popped up with the winning goal. It was the South Korea international’s second goal in two games since returning from the Asian Cup.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to a result that moved them up to second in the table. Here’s what they had to say.

What a way to start this Sonny weekend 😜💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Q7v0zBrXoG — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 2, 2019

Another big win today 💪🏼 had to be patient but always believed #COYS pic.twitter.com/iVOqPUFyIm — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 2, 2019

Very important win today. Proud to have played 200 @premierleague games for the club 👍🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/gsFzpX8qBU — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 2, 2019

Nothing like 3 points on your birthday😅💙 thanks for all the messages #coys — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) February 2, 2019