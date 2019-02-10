Tweets and Photos: Spurs stars react to beating Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure on the Premier League’s pacesetters with a 3-1 win over Leicester City earlier today.

Goals from Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are in third place and five points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to this afternoon’s game at Wembley.

Here’s what they had to say about their victory over the Foxes.

Very happy to score my first goal for the club ⚽️🙌🏾

Great victory #COYS pic.twitter.com/MCGICuQGGb — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) February 10, 2019

Got the job done. See you all Wednesday night 👍🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/MjkKQ9J5zj — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 10, 2019