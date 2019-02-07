Uefa cite Harry Maguire as example of bookable offence

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has been used by Uefa to illustrate an example of a new bookable offence.

Ahead of the introduction of VAR to next week’s Champions League knockout rounds, European football’s governing body has instructed referees that players should be shown a yellow card if they make a gesture of a TV screen in an attempt to force a VAR review.

Uefa’s chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti used a clip of Maguire from last summer’s World Cup second round tie to make his point. Following Wilmar Barrios’ headbutt on Jordan Henderson, Maguire faced towards the sidelines and drew an imaginary TV with his fingers.

Rosetti says players will be booked for similar actions in Champions League games.

According to the BBC, he said: “Where Maguire is standing making the square signal – that is a yellow card.

“We want action in these situations, we don’t want players interfering with referee on reviews.”

Although the TV gesture was already considered a bookable offence, it has so far not been enforced. Rosetti’s comments indicate that will now change.